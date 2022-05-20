30 graduate from Alexandria Regional Police Academy, five added to APD roster

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - To cap off National Police Week, cadets enrolled in the 90th class of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy graduated on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Thirty cadets graduated, representing 14 agencies around Central Louisiana. The Alexandria Regional Police Academy is highly regarded around Louisiana for the intense training and elite officers that graduate from the program.

“We start immediately from day one to try to instill integrity and honor and service to the community into these cadets,” said Sgt. Josh Peppers of the Alexandria Police Department

The rigorous 17-week training at the academy proves the graduates have what it takes to serve and protect their community.

“When a cadet graduates here it really means something, not only to them but their agencies,” said Sgt. Peppers. “We take pride in that here in Alexandria, to know that we are one of the toughest academies and we turn out some of the best police officers across the state.”

The Alexandria Police Department itself faces officer shortage issues, but at the cadet graduation ceremony, five officers were added to its roster.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall spoke about the type of mentality it takes to graduate from the academy and dedicate themselves to the job.

“It just takes a different kind of character because to get up and go to work knowing that you are going to have to run to the trouble, not away from it, it is a special kind of person,” said Mayor Hall. “To stick with these 17 weeks of training that these people put them through, you really come out well equipped to go to the next level. So, without a doubt it’s a special person, a special breed, that can stick it through.”

A new class at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy is set to begin on July 25. If you are interested in becoming a police officer at the Alexandria Police Department, email Lt. Wesley Mathews at Wesley.Mathews@cityofalex.com.

