Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following fatal fight with another inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of another inmate.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Markese D. Harrell, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by violence or force as well. This is on top of the charges he was originally arrested for, which include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree battery and contempt of court.

Around 8:50 p.m. on May 19, 2022, RPSO said they responded to the call of two inmates fighting in a holding cell. Harrell and Andrew Steven Myles, 23 of Alexandria, were the ones identified. Myles was found unconscious and breathing, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 4 a.m. on May 20.

After an investigation into the matter, RPSO said they learned that Harrell’s attack on Myles was unprovoked. He was arrested and re-booked into the detention center, where he remains on a $1,027,000 bond. His original bond was set to be only $27,000.

