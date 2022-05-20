Caesars Sportsbook releases odds for every Saints game this season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints season opener is months away, but that does not mean you can’t start getting in bets on their upcoming season.
Caesars Sportsbook released odds on the Saints entire 2022 regular-season schedule.
The Saints are favorites in six contests this upcoming season. That includes both matchups with the Panthers and Falcons.
The Saints open the 2022 regular season in Atlanta as 4-point favorites. New Orleans is 1-8 in season openers against the Falcons.
The Black and Gold are underdogs in nine games. In both matchups with the Bucs, the Saints are ‘dogs, and Tampa Bay is a 7-point favorite when they host New Orleans. That’s the biggest underdog number for the team.
Two matchups are pick’em, Vikings in London, and when the Saints host the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Here’s the full season of Saints spreads:
- Week 1: Saints (-4) at Falcons
- Week 2: Saints (+4) vs Bucs
- Week 3: Saints (-2) at Panthers
- Week 4: Saints (Pick) vs Vikings (London)
- Week 5: Saints (-4.5) vs Seahawks
- Week 6: Saints (+1) vs Bengals
- Week 7: Saints (+2) at Cardinals, Thursday Night Football
- Week 8: Saints (-1) vs Raiders
- Week 9: Saints (Pick) vs Ravens, Monday Night Football
- Week 10: Saints (+1) at Steelers
- Week 11: Saints (+3) vs Rams
- Week 12: Saints (+4.5) at Niners
- Week 13: Saints (+7) at Bucs
- Week 14: Bye
- Week 15: Saints (-6) at Falcons
- Week 16: Saints (+2.5) at Browns
- Week 17: Saints (+3) at Eagles
- Week 18: Saints (-3.5) vs Panthers
