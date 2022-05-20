Advertisement

Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana

A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana.

Jaccory Carr, 24, was arrested in New Orleans on Friday, May 20, according to Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge.

RELATED: Woodville police chief shot at; manhunt underway for murder suspect

Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge was shot at on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, Rutledge confirmed Wednesday.

Carr was wanted by the Centreville Police Department in Mississippi in connection with the murder of Cody Belle.

It is believed Carr broke into a woman’s home days later and shot her. He is also accused of firing at police officers while trying to escape and Chief Rutledge was injured by debris in that shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Christopher James Stafford, Opal Geanette Parker and Jadarius Deshon Williams
3 in Alexandria accused of possessing illegal drugs, firearms
Left to Right: Kayla Giles and Teri Thibodeaux
Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case
The unknown suspect accused of robbing the Circle K gas station in Kingsville.
Person sought for robbery at Kingsville Circle K
Alexandria City Council votes to suspend investigation into Hall administration, will instead turn it over to DA’s office
Deven Brooks
Mother of Alexandria’s first homicide victim of 2022 talks about son’s case, struggles since his death

Latest News

Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast