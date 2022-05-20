Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deven Brooks
Mother of Alexandria’s first homicide victim of 2022 talks about son’s case, struggles since his death
Kelvin R. Harrison
Jackson Street carjacking suspect arrested in Avoyelles Parish
City Council President Catherine Davidson and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
City of Alexandria files two lawsuits against City Council President Catherine Davidson
The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East...
Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building
Left to Right: Kayla Giles and Teri Thibodeaux
Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total,...
US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat
Alexandria City Council votes to suspend investigation into Hall administration
Shots fired as high school students exited graduation on SLU’s campus
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs