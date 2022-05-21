Calvin’s David Huckaby decides to walk away from coaching

CALVIN, La. (KALB) - David Huckaby coached his final game in Sulphur in the semifinal round loss to Hicks.

He started as the softball coach and was very successful in bringing the school four championships. This season in basketball he led the Calvin High School Cougars to a one-seed and their first state championship game since 1939.

They lost to Gibson-Coleman in the Class C battle in Lake Charles, 57-55.

After that, they were in baseball season, and Calvin was one of the top teams in Class C. They would fall in the semifinal round. Huckaby said even though they did not accomplish the main goal, he is happy with everything that happened this year.

“I started coaching this group of guys when they were in the sixth grade,” said Huckaby. “To watch these kids grow and develop is amazing. The core of the team stuck together from 8th to 12th grade, and they fought through every challenge in their years here really made me proud.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.