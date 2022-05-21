Grace Christian’s Matthew Magnano signs to play at Ouachita

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian’s Matthew Magnano has officially signed to play at Ouachita in the fall.

The former Warrior had an amazing career being named to all-district and all Cenla in all four years.

In his senior year, he scored 10 goals and had nine assists and was named all-Cenla defensive MVP after being named the offensive MVP a year before.

Magnano said he is excited to play on the next level.

“I’m ready to get on the field and train,” said Matthew. “I’m just ready to get on there and play.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.