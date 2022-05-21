Advertisement

Grace Christian’s Matthew Magnano signs to play at Ouachita

Matthew Magnano puts pen to paper, signing to Ouachita.
Matthew Magnano puts pen to paper, signing to Ouachita.(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian’s Matthew Magnano has officially signed to play at Ouachita in the fall.

The former Warrior had an amazing career being named to all-district and all Cenla in all four years.

In his senior year, he scored 10 goals and had nine assists and was named all-Cenla defensive MVP after being named the offensive MVP a year before.

Magnano said he is excited to play on the next level.

“I’m ready to get on the field and train,” said Matthew. “I’m just ready to get on there and play.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Christopher James Stafford, Opal Geanette Parker and Jadarius Deshon Williams
3 in Alexandria accused of possessing illegal drugs, firearms
Left to Right: Kayla Giles and Teri Thibodeaux
Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case
The unknown suspect accused of robbing the Circle K gas station in Kingsville.
Person sought for robbery at Kingsville Circle K
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
Alexandria City Council votes to suspend investigation into Hall administration, will instead turn it over to DA’s office

Latest News

David Huckaby retires after a historic year for Calvin's baseball and basketball teams.
Calvin’s David Huckaby decides to walk away from coaching
Gabe Colaianni had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs in Friday’s loss to UIW.
Demons season ends as comeback against UIW falls short
LSUA's Olivia Scattini
LSUA’s historic season comes to an end in NAIA Tournament semifinals
Saints open their 2022 season in Atlanta. New Orleans is a 4-point favorite in the game.
Caesars Sportsbook releases odds for every Saints game this season