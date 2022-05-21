Scam Alert: Caller is claiming to be with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about scammers that are pretending to be one of their employees.

RPSO said the scammer is claiming to be with RPSO, reaching out to help prevent people from being arrested due to a failure to appear in the 9th Judicial District Judges Court for jury duty.

Law enforcement will never call you soliciting money to prevent an arrest. Anytime you receive a call like this, hang up on the person and block their phone number.

