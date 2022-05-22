Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returns to Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returned to the River Oaks Square Arts Center on Saturday afternoon.

In the event chefs from around Central Louisiana compete in teams and each cook a dish for tasters and event-goers. The tasters give cash tips to the teams who had the best dish, and at the end of the day, the team with the most tips wins a large handmade spoon-shaped trophy and bragging rights. The tips are then collected and donated to River Oaks.

Saturday was the first time the event had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions. Over 75 chefs and 27 teams competed.

River Oaks Square Arts Center Executive Director, Rachael Dauzat, said the event is crucial for the operation of the River Oaks.

“We have some really wonderful outreach programs that are featured here at River Oaks for underserved students and youth in our community as well as our senior population,” said Dauzat. “So all of these events typically help underwrite these things and they are a necessity for supporting our organization which is an anchor in the downtown cultural arts district.”

Executive Chef of the Hotel Bentley, Matthew Morgan, said he was happy to compete and help support River Oaks.

“Healthy competition just makes me feel alive, I love all these people coming out and doing what they love and cooking is what I love that’s for sure,” said Morgan. “You can’t beat giving to charity and helping that out, I’m a huge fan of art as well so it’s really cool to be in here. I remember coming in here on a field trip when I was a kid and really had a good time in here and it’s many years later now doing this, I’m just really glad to be here.”

