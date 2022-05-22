A youth swim meet that started 30 years ago for Coach Walls daughter is now a state wide event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH swimming team head coach Wally Fall came up with a youth swimming meet called Coast and today he hosted it at the high school.

The meet is for kids that are eight to ten years old competing to get medals and ribbons.

Coach Wally said that when he started Coast is really for his kid to compete over the summer.

“I started this for my daughter because there weren’t any eight and under meets,” said Wally. “Now everybody has them but we were one of the first and today was the thirtieth one we had in Alexandria. The best part is that schools from all over come to compete and it’s a lot of fun.”

Shreveport and Ruston drove down to Alexandria to participate in the meets.

Wally said that he enjoys the support he gets from the different cities in the state and it all started with his former coach.

“I’m from Shreveport so I always call them and tell them to come,” said Fall. Ruston has always been great at supporting us so we go out there and return the favor by participating in their meets.”

The pandemic didn’t stop any of the meets but changed the way they were orchestrated.

“We had a list of regulations we had to follow said,” Tiffany Chelette. “We had to be accountable for how swimmers were in the lane, making sure they were properly distanced and the parents had to sit outside and stream the meet or try to listen from outdoors.”

It’s not all back to normal but Wall Fall is happy that the kids still have a chance to compete.

“I like to see the kids have fun, I like to see them compete and see the improvements,” said Fall. “You can’t do that if you don’t have any competition for them.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.