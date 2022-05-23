Alexandria City Council formally requests DA’s help investigating Hall administration’s handling of public information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson has officially requested that Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell’s office investigate Mayor Jeff Hall’s handling of public information on the Alexandria Police Department.

In a letter dated last Friday (May 20, 2022), which was the day after the council voted to suspend its own investigation into the Hall administration, the council asked the DA to look into their findings.

The letter outlines the past three special meetings called by Davidson concerning APD information as Mayor Hall did not attend the first two or produce the APD documents subpoenaed by the council president.

Davidson said that the council will make themselves available for purposes of the investigation, though it is important to point out that in the letter no criminal activity is alleged by the council.

This comes after two lawsuits were filed against Davidson by officials with the City of Alexandria, including Mayor Hall and APD Chief Ronney Howard. One of them was also against other council members.

Terrell has not yet responded to the letter.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.