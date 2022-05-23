Details on fire hydrant flow testing in Natchitoches on May 26

NATCHITOCHES, La. - In Natchitoches, Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on May 26, 2022, in the following areas:

Malissa Place

Beverly Rise Place

Roberts Circle

LA-3175 BYP

Washington Street

Surrounding areas all the way to Lafayette Street

The purpose of this test is to check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware that hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows, contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

