Advertisement

Gov. Edwards faces decision on transgender athlete bill

(Source: Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards / Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage.

Monday’s 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell.

The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill. But, he has not said whether he’ll veto the measure or allow it to become law.

Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed. The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating after body found on the Red River levee
Markese D. Harrell
Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death
Saturday was the first time the event had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to COVID...
Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returns to Downtown Alexandria
Scam Alert: Caller is claiming to be with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge
Brandon Francisco
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge
Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-District 5) speaking at the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of...
Rep. Julia Letlow addresses regional chamber of commerce on heels of appropriations committee selection
Rep. Julia Letlow addresses regional chamber of commerce