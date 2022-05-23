Advertisement

Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge

A Mansura man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Scott contract driver has pleaded not guilty to a count of “out of state bail jumping.”
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man named as a person of interest in the March disappearance of a Scott, Louisiana contract driver, Ella Goodie, has pleaded not guilty to a count of “out of state bail jumping.”

That charge came after Brandon Francisco did not show up for a trial in Rapides Parish for a 2018 shooting in Cheneyville. Francisco was supposed to be in court on March 9 but did not show up. That same day he was seen being driven to Houston by Goodie.

Ella Goodie
Ella Goodie(Scott Police Department)

Francisco was later tracked down in St. Joseph, Missouri and arrested on March 25. Goodie’s vehicle and a gun were also found in Missouri. Goodie has not been found and her disappearance is being investigated as a homicide by Louisiana State Police.

After his arrest, Francisco was sent back to Rapides Parish where he is being held without bond. A pre-trial date for the “out of state bail jumping” charge has been set for September 28 before Judge Greg Beard.

Francisco is represented by Willie Stephens, Jr. for this charge. The case is being prosecuted by Johnny Giordano.

