Menard football coach Mark Teague releases a book hoping to inspire others

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The newly named coach on the Menard football team, Mark Teague, is more than a football coach. Some may say he is a life coach as well.

Teague recently released a book titled “The Conquering Dreamer,” where he talks about his early childhood as well as when he battled throat and prostate cancer.

The coach shared that he wanted to share his life with the world to hopefully inspire others.

“People were asking me to tell my story but I didn’t want my business out there,” said Teague. “One day I met this guy while I was speaking at a clinic. He walked up to me and told me he saw my commercial on television and that he reads my blogs. He went on to say ‘Man you got a story to tell, you had overcome a lot and there were people facing the same things you are.’ At that moment I started thinking about writing a book, because if my story can help him get through something, hopefully it can connect with others the same way.”

