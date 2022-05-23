Advertisement

Menard football coach Mark Teague releases a book hoping to inspire others

Coach Teague hopes that his book inspires others
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The newly named coach on the Menard football team, Mark Teague, is more than a football coach. Some may say he is a life coach as well.

Teague recently released a book titled “The Conquering Dreamer,” where he talks about his early childhood as well as when he battled throat and prostate cancer.

The coach shared that he wanted to share his life with the world to hopefully inspire others.

“People were asking me to tell my story but I didn’t want my business out there,” said Teague. “One day I met this guy while I was speaking at a clinic. He walked up to me and told me he saw my commercial on television and that he reads my blogs. He went on to say ‘Man you got a story to tell, you had overcome a lot and there were people facing the same things you are.’ At that moment I started thinking about writing a book, because if my story can help him get through something, hopefully it can connect with others the same way.”

You can order “The Conquering Dreamer” on Amazon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating after body found on the Red River levee
Markese D. Harrell
Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death
Saturday was the first time the event had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to COVID...
Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returns to Downtown Alexandria
Scam Alert: Caller is claiming to be with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

Wally Fall started a youth swim meet thirty years ago and it has picked up over the years
A youth swim meet, that started 30 years ago for Coach Wally Fall’s daughter, is now a statewide event
Grace Christian’s Matthew Magnano signs to play at Ouachita
David Huckaby retires after a historic year for Calvin's baseball and basketball teams.
Calvin’s David Huckaby decides to walk away from coaching
David Huckaby retires from coaching at Calvin High School