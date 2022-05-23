Missing Person: Kimberla Bobb of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help locating Kimberla Bobb, 42, of Alexandria.

Bobb is described as being approximately five feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen on May 18 at a home on Olive Street. Her family reports she may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

