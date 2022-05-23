Advertisement

‘Mission Impossible 7’ teaser trailer is out

FILE - Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie...
FILE - Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie "Mission: Impossible 7" in Rome on Oct. 13, 2020.(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - The first trailer for the latest “Mission Impossible” film is now out.

The seventh movie in the franchise is titled “Dead Reckoning: Part One.”

The movie hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two is set for a 2024 release. It is expected to be Tom Cruise’s last appearance as Ethan Hunt.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating after body found on the Red River levee
Markese D. Harrell
Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death
Saturday was the first time the event had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to COVID...
Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returns to Downtown Alexandria
Scam Alert: Caller is claiming to be with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge
Brandon Francisco
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge
Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-District 5) speaking at the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of...
Rep. Julia Letlow addresses regional chamber of commerce on heels of appropriations committee selection
Rep. Julia Letlow addresses regional chamber of commerce