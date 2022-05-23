‘Mission Impossible 7’ teaser trailer is out

(KALB) - The first trailer for the latest “Mission Impossible” film is now out.

The seventh movie in the franchise is titled “Dead Reckoning: Part One.”

The movie hits theaters on July 14, 2023. Part Two is set for a 2024 release. It is expected to be Tom Cruise’s last appearance as Ethan Hunt.

