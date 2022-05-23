NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Caddo Parish early Sunday morning

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Caddo Parish just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the tornado touched down in the northern part of the parish near Hosston. It had a peak wind speed of 110 mph and traveled about a mile and a half.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just after midnight Sunday in northern Caddo Parish. It had winds of 110 MPH and was on the ground for a little over a mile and a half. Thankfully, there were no reported deaths or injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZbcZag6tyx — Andrew Brightman (@andybrights) May 23, 2022

At its maximum width, the tornado was about 200 yards wide.

