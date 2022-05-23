Advertisement

Pineville police investigating after body found on the Red River levee

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police are investigating after responding to a call of a body found on the Red River levee on Sunday.

The call came in around 11:31 a.m. on May 22 that the body of a Black male was found on the levee between the Pineville sewer treatment facility and Fort Randolph State Park. Police have identified the man but the are not releasing the name until the family has been notified.

The body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided once it becomes available to the public.

If you have information about this death please contact the Pineville Police Department at (318) 442-6603 or Investigations at (318) 449-5652.

