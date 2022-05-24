APD investigating fatal hit and run of bicyclist

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that resulted in the death of an Alexandria bicyclist.

On Monday night around 10 p.m., the victim, Bo James Holloway, 40, was hit by a vehicle in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive. Holloway, who was riding a bicycle, was killed in the incident. The driver left the scene.

APD is searching for a red or maroon Hyundai, believed to be involved in the hit and run.

If you have any information about this incident or the location of the vehicle, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or the traffic division at 318-441-6408.

