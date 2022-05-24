Advertisement

Bill to create task force on African American suicide rates passes out of committee

Louisiana House Welfare Committee
Louisiana House Welfare Committee(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to create a task force on African American suicide rates in the state of Louisiana passed out of committee with no objections on Tuesday, May 24.

HCR121 by Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, made it out of the House Health and Welfare Committee after just two minutes of discussion.

The bill will next head to the House floor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Pineville police identify body found on the Red River levee
Kimberla Bobb
Missing Person: Kimberla Bobb of Alexandria
Left to right: Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson, Rapides Parish District...
Alexandria City Council formally requests DA’s help investigating Hall administration’s handling of public information
Brandon Francisco
Mansura man pleads not guilty to ‘out of state bail jumping’ charge
Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Mansura police asking for help locating missing person

Latest News

City of Alexandria prepares electrical system ahead of hurricane season
Panel recommends new names for Fort Polk, other Army bases
One of the preparation measures announced was that the city has been stockpiling all the...
City of Alexandria prepares electrical system ahead of hurricane season
Test results approved for Alexandria Fire Chief position
APD investigating fatal hit and run of bicyclist