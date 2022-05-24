Bill to create task force on African American suicide rates passes out of committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to create a task force on African American suicide rates in the state of Louisiana passed out of committee with no objections on Tuesday, May 24.

HCR121 by Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, made it out of the House Health and Welfare Committee after just two minutes of discussion.

The bill will next head to the House floor.

