City of Alexandria prepares electrical system ahead of hurricane season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was announced at a State of the Community Address on Tuesday, May 24 that the City of Alexandria has fortified its electrical power grid ahead of hurricane season.

One of the preparation measures announced was that the city has been stockpiling all the necessary components to repair the electrical grid in response to storm damage, including transformers, power lines and poles.

It was also reiterated that the city has a continued partnership with third-party line repair companies to ensure that the city has the staff to handle repairs quickly. Those workers actually arrive before severe weather happens so they can begin repairs as soon as possible, expediting the process even more.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said the city is in good shape to handle the predicted above-average hurricane season that begins June 1.

“We have to prepare for the worst that could happen and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing,” said Mayor Hall. “We are not all the way where we would like to be, but as far as what we were last year and the year before, we are in a better position now with a lot more resiliency built into the system, electrical as well as water and certainly with equipment.”

Other future infrastructure improvements to water and drainage systems were also mentioned. These include overflow relief systems, ditch enclosures, and water pipeline generators.

The public is urged to prepare themselves for hurricane season as well, for tips on preparation efforts, CLICK HERE.

