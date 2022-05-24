Advertisement

Leesville Police Department to participate in Click It or Ticket

(MGN)
By Leesville Police Department
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the Leesville Police Department:

As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Leesville Police Department would like to remind drivers about the importance of seat belt use. Leesville Police Department is once again a recipient of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission grant and will be participating in the NHTSA/LHSC Click It or Ticket traffic safety campaign for the Click it or Ticket National Mobilization which is scheduled from May 23- June 5, 2022.

Leesville Police Department will be joining Law Enforcement throughout the country during this time to enforce the use of seatbelts through checkpoints and increased patrol. The goal of this campaign is to remind drivers that seat belts save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2020 and 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seatbelts. In that same year, more than half (60%) of all young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained. Men make up the majority of those killed in crashes, representing 67% of all passenger vehicle deaths in 2020. Data shows that 55% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43% of women killed in crashes.

Chief Beth Westlake would like to remind everyone that wearing your seatbelt and properly restraining children in the appropriate child seats is the law and is the most effective action people can take to reduce injuries and saves lives in a crash. We urge everyone to buckle up, not only to avoid receiving a ticket, but for your safety. So please remember, day and night, Click It or Ticket.

You can find out more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization at www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

