LSUA’s Bonivardi, Romero Gomez earn Honorable Mention All-American honors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Fresh off its performance in the NAIA Tournament, making it to the semifinals for the first time in school history, the LSUA women’s tennis team had a pair of players earn All-American slots, the NAIA announced Tuesday.

Candela Bonivardi and Alicia Romero Gomez each earned spots as Honorable Mention All-Americans.

The pair are the first All-Americans chosen from LSUA since 2019 when Patricia Perez was named Second Team and Miljana Milojevic was selected as an honorable mention.

Romero Gomez excelled in both singles and doubles. She played at the top three spots in singles, going 10-1. In singles spots 2 and 3, she was 9-0 and has rolled in most of the matches.

She earned the clinching point in a singles win against SCAD Savannah in a 4-0 victory to clinch the Generals’ first-ever semifinal berth.

In doubles, the Córdoba, Spain, native compiled an 11-4 mark, including 11-2 at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles positions. In the victory over SCAD Savannah, she and partner Sofia Beggiatto won 6-2 to ensure LSUA had a fast start.

Bonivardi, a junior from Cordoba, Argentina, took over the top spot in the singles rotation and ran with it. The junior was 5-2 in singles, but really made her mark in doubles, where she went a stellar 10-1 with partner Patricia Martinez Molina.

Her doubles team clinched the doubles point in the second-round win over Southeastern (Fla).

The pairing each earned First Team All-Red River Athletic Conference and helped the team earn the program’s highest ranking ever and the highest-ranked victory ever, which led to Bonivardi being named RRAC Player of the Week.

Kareemah Muhammad from Xavier was the lone player from the RRAC to be named to the first or second teams, checking in on the second team. Juliette Finch from the Gold Nuggets also earned honorable mention.

