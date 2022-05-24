Advertisement

Mansura police asking for help locating missing person

Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert(Mansura Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Mansura Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert, 27, a white female, was last seen in the Mansura area headed towards Marksville with an unknown black male in a pickup truck on May 21, sometime in the evening.

If anyone has any information about where Brooklyn might be, please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166.

