Mansura police asking for help locating missing person

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Mansura Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert, 27, a white female, was last seen in the Mansura area headed towards Marksville with an unknown black male in a pickup truck on May 21, sometime in the evening.

If anyone has any information about where Brooklyn might be, please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166.

