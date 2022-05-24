Advertisement

Marvel debuts new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'(Marvel Entertainment via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Disney and Marvel Studios have revealed their second trailer for the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods.

Marvel Studios

The film will be in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police investigating after body found on the Red River levee
Markese D. Harrell
Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
Saturday was the first time the event had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to COVID...
Men Who Cook & Men Who Mix returns to Downtown Alexandria
Scam Alert: Caller is claiming to be with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Barrett 5232022
Barrett's Evening Weather
Left to right: Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson, Rapides Parish District...
Alexandria City Council formally requests DA’s help investigating Hall administration’s handling of public information
Kimberla Bobb
Missing Person: Kimberla Bobb of Alexandria