Marvel debuts new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer

(KALB) - Disney and Marvel Studios have revealed their second trailer for the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods.

The film will be in theaters on July 8, 2022.

