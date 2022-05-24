Rapides Parish School Board submits redistricting plan to U.S. Justice Department

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has submitted its redistricting plan to the U.S. Justice Department after the 2020 census.

The new map (shown at the bottom of this article) was adopted by the school board on March 15. Louisiana law requires school boards to redistrict after each federal census and to submit those plans to the U.S. Department of Justice. Both the new plan and the plan adopted 10 years ago provide for nine single-member election districts - RPSB also shared that the general markings of the current plan are similar to that of the prior plan.

The changes are depending on things like population changes over the past 10 years, to ensure all districts have equal representation.

This public notice on the redistricting is posted on the front and rear entrance of the Rapides Parish School Board Central Office.

“The Rapides Parish School Board has submitted to the United States Justice Department information under the Voting Rights Act regarding the Rapides Parish School Board’s reapportionment plan adopted by the school board on March 15, 2022. Interested persons may examine a complete duplicate of the submission during normal business hours at the Central Office of the Rapides Parish School Board, Sixth & Beauregard Streets, Alexandria, Louisiana. Individuals or groups interested in commenting upon the submission should mail their comments by correspondence addressed to “Chief, Voting Rights Section, Civil Rights Division, United States Department of Justice, Room 7254-NWB, 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20530.” The envelope and first page of the comment letter should be marked: “Comment Under Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act”.

These are the redistricting maps, both the previous version from 2010 and the new version reflecting 2020:

Redistricting Maps by KALB DIGITAL on Scribd

