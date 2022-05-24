Senior Spotlight: Princis Goff’s unbelievable stat line may rank her up there with the best at Atlanta High School

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Princis Goff definitely made an impact at Atlanta High School this year. She averaged 36 points a game, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals, including eight 40-point and two 50-point games this year.

She also had a triple-double this season, scoring 44 points, grabbing 23 rebounds and 11 steals. She feels no one would come close to what she did in her final season as a Bulldog.

“I will humbly say that I left my mark here,” said Goff. “I don’t believe there will be another ballplayer like me. I’m saying this as humble as I can. I really wish they could retire my jersey because this will never happen again. I set so many records this year, and I take pride in that.”

Goff’s dad played at Atlanta High School, and he was able to bring home a championship. Princis wanted to do the same thing, and there was no better mentor than her pops.

“These last few years he has been hard on me,” said Princis. “He knew what my goals were so he pushed me to work harder because I wanted to win a championship like him, but I fell short.”

She has scored over 3,000 points in her career, winning Class C and District 4C MVP. She also was averaging over 40 points in her first six games of the year.

The LSUE commit respectfully said there would be no one else in the program like her.

“No female from Atlanta ever signed a contract or did anything this big,” said Goff. “I feel like I had to make a difference.”

