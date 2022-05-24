Test results approved for Alexandria Fire Chief position

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The test results have come back for the 16 candidates that have applied for the Alexandria Fire Chief position.

The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board reviewed and approved the test results and reported that all applicants passed the exam.

This open position is to replace former AFD Chief Larry King, who retired from the department last December. The city’s current interim fire chief, Curtis Beauregard, did not apply for the position.

The minimum score to pass the exam is 75. Below are the test results:

APPLICANTS TEST RESULTS Brian Watson (Shreveport FD) 94 Jason Hebert (AFD) 90 Timothy Williams (Bastrop FD) 90 John Hellmers 89 Christopher Mitchum (AFD) 89 Samuel Allen (AFD) 88 Thomas Force (AFD) 87 Patrick Williams (AFD) 87 Stephen Garcia (Rapides Parish FD) 86 Wade Tullos (AFD) 86 Matthew Robertson (AFD) 85 Antonio Smith (Monroe FD) 84 Eric Vercher (AFD) 84 Brandon Finfrock (Lafayette FD) 83 Reginald Hebert (AFD) 76 Jerald Duncan (AFD) 75

Eighteen candidates originally applied for the fire chief position. News Channel 5 has learned that Robbert Taggart and Clarence Reese from the Shreveport Police Department had applied but did not show up for the exam.

The highest exam score does not guarantee the fire chief position. The results will be sent to Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall for review where he will start the interview process with the candidates. A selection will be made once all candidates are interviewed.

