Weather pushes LSU’s SEC Tourney opener to Thursday morning

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson and his Tigers will have to wait until Thursday, May 26, to play their first game of the SEC Tournament.

The SEC issued a revised schedule on Tuesday, May 24, after weather caused heavy delays.

LSU is now scheduled to face the winner of the Auburn-Kentucky game Thursday at 9:30 a.m. if the weather cooperates.

The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

