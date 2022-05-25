Advertisement

Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run

Katie V. Haddad
Katie V. Haddad(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist that occurred on MacArthur Drive on May 23, 2022.

Alexandra police said Katie V. Haddad, 36, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension.

The incident claimed the life of Bo James Holloway, 40, of Alexandria.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to speak with APD at 318-449-5099 or 318-441-6408.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
APD investigating fatal hit and run of bicyclist
UPDATE: Pineville police identify body found on the Red River levee
Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Mansura police asking for help locating missing person
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

Latest News

Syrita Steib, a formerly incarcerated woman and policy reform advocate, is running for...
KALB Exclusive: Syrita Steib seeking U.S. Senate seat
Syrita Steib Interview
Rapides DA responds to city council’s call for investigation, refers it to Louisiana State Police
Dr. Nancee Sorenson
LSUE’s Chancellor Sorenson appointed to AACC National Board of Directors