Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist that occurred on MacArthur Drive on May 23, 2022.
Alexandra police said Katie V. Haddad, 36, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension.
The incident claimed the life of Bo James Holloway, 40, of Alexandria.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to speak with APD at 318-449-5099 or 318-441-6408.
