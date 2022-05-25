Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist that occurred on MacArthur Drive on May 23, 2022.

Alexandra police said Katie V. Haddad, 36, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension.

The incident claimed the life of Bo James Holloway, 40, of Alexandria.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to speak with APD at 318-449-5099 or 318-441-6408.

