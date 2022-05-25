AUDIT: LSU flagged for shoddy recordkeeping of federal aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A newly-released state audit of the LSU system can be summarized in a single line - the state’s flagship university did not properly monitor its spending.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor flagged the school for shoddy recordkeeping as it spent federal relief money as well as federal student aid.

The audit also uncovered LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Center failed to track the way it spent certain federal dollars.

LSU did not deny any of the findings and said it is working to correct the issues.

Specifically, a summary of findings from the audit shows:

‘The Pennington Biomedical Research Center (PBRC) did not adequately monitor subrecipients of the federal Research and Development cluster. PBRC did not have adequate controls in place to ensure that required audits were completed within nine months of the subrecipient’s fiscal year-end.”

“Louisiana State University and A&M College (LSU A&M) did not have adequate controls in place to accurately maintain active and inactive Federal Perkins Loan records in accordance with federal regulations.”

“LSU A&M improperly requested and received reimbursement from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) for costs totaling $40,897 that did not comply with program requirements. LSU A&M did not have adequate controls in place to ensure that lost revenue calculations included only those sources that were reimbursable under HEERF federal requirements.”

LSU A&M did not ensure compliance with public reporting requirements of the HEERF for the Institutional and Student Aid Portion funds as established by the U.S. Department of Education.”

“We determined that management has resolved the prior-year findings related to Noncompliance with and Inadequate Controls over Federal Special Tests and Provisions Requirements and Noncompliance with Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act - Student Information Security Requirements.”

