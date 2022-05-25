Bunkie Panther’s Ethan Riche’ signs to play baseball at South Arkansas Community College

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panther’s Etah Riche’ has signed to play for South Arkansas Community College.

Riche’ had an amazing senior year, striking out 59 batters and hitting 10 home runs.

This came after having the Tommy John surgery and missing a year due to COVID. He said he really appreciates the support he has had along the way.

“It’s hard to come back from therapy,” said Ethan. “I would like to thank my parents and coaches along the way because they’re the reason I’m signing today.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.