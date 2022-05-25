Advertisement

Bunkie Panther’s Ethan Riche’ signs to play baseball at South Arkansas Community College

Bunkie Baseball's Ethan Riche put pen to paper to play with South Arkansas.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panther’s Etah Riche’ has signed to play for South Arkansas Community College.

Riche’ had an amazing senior year, striking out 59 batters and hitting 10 home runs.

This came after having the Tommy John surgery and missing a year due to COVID. He said he really appreciates the support he has had along the way.

“It’s hard to come back from therapy,” said Ethan. “I would like to thank my parents and coaches along the way because they’re the reason I’m signing today.”

