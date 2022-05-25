Advertisement

La. bill blocking state, local vaccine mandates defeated

(Source: Jernej Furman / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A state Senate committee has narrowly defeated a bill that would have kept state or local governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into public places or private businesses.

Bill sponsor Thomas Pressly of Shreveport had pitched his bill as a compromise. He said it kept the government from imposing vaccine mandates on private businesses but still allowed private business owners to impose COVID-19 vaccination requirements if they wanted to.

The defeated bill had drawn opposition from both sides of the vaccine debate. Some wanted to prohibit business owners from imposing proof-of-vaccine mandates. Others said the state shouldn’t tell local governments whether they can impose such mandates.

