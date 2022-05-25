LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police recognized and awarded troopers who have performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes.
Lifesaving Award - Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:
- Master Trooper Kyle Locker
- Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere
- Lt. John Jett
- Sgt. Brittany Pias
- Trooper First Class Brandon Melder
- Trooper First Class Darren Ragland
- Deputy Casey Albritton
- Deputy Chris Lambert
- Master Trooper Jason St. Romain
- Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
- DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte
- DPS Officer Shamika Rockward
- MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista
- EMT Jessica Lapointe
- EMT Lauren Small
Medal of Valor Award - Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:
- Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee
- Technician Brent Peart
- Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)
- Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)
- Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)
Service Injury Award - Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:
- Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
- Trooper Blaine Landry
Richard Honeycutt Award - Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:
- Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)
- Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)
- Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)
DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
- DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019
- DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021
Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
- DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019
- DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020
- DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021
Plainclothes Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
- Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019
- Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020
- Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021
Uniformed Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
- Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019
- Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020
- Trooper Paul Davis III 2021
Blue Max Award - Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:
- Trooper Tomas Quintero
Meritorious Service Award - Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:
- Sgt. Barry Ward
- Trooper Benjamin Friedmann
- Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman
- Trooper Carlos Garcia
- Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)
- Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield
- Master Trooper Mathew Clair
- Trooper Cody Roy
- Trooper Garrett Jackson
- Trooper Jeffery Heriot
- Trooper Nicholas Dowdle
- Trooper First Class John Axsom
- Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.
- Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais
- Trooper Makenzie McKee
- Trooper Randy Walters
- Trooper Michael Starling
- Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith
- Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet
The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence - awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.
- Special Agent Erik Woodson
- Special Agent Zach O’Bryan
