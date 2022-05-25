LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police recognized and awarded troopers who have performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.

Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes.

Lifesaving Award - Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:

Master Trooper Kyle Locker

Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere

Lt. John Jett

Sgt. Brittany Pias

Trooper First Class Brandon Melder

Trooper First Class Darren Ragland

Deputy Casey Albritton

Deputy Chris Lambert

Master Trooper Jason St. Romain

Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte

DPS Officer Shamika Rockward

MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista

EMT Jessica Lapointe

EMT Lauren Small

Medal of Valor Award - Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:

Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee

Technician Brent Peart

Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)

Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)

Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)

Service Injury Award - Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:

Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson

Trooper Blaine Landry

Richard Honeycutt Award - Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:

Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)

Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)

Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)

DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019

DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021

Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019

DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020

DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019

Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020

Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021

Uniformed Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019

Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020

Trooper Paul Davis III 2021

Blue Max Award - Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:

Trooper Tomas Quintero

Meritorious Service Award - Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:

Sgt. Barry Ward

Trooper Benjamin Friedmann

Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman

Trooper Carlos Garcia

Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)

Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield

Master Trooper Mathew Clair

Trooper Cody Roy

Trooper Garrett Jackson

Trooper Jeffery Heriot

Trooper Nicholas Dowdle

Trooper First Class John Axsom

Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.

Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais

Trooper Makenzie McKee

Trooper Randy Walters

Trooper Michael Starling

Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith

Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet

The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence - awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.

Special Agent Erik Woodson

Special Agent Zach O’Bryan

