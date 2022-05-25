Advertisement

LSP awards troopers for performing above and beyond call of duty

Louisiana State Police awarded troopers who performed above and beyond the call of duty.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police recognized and awarded troopers who have performed above and beyond the call of duty over the past three years during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.

Examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were common themes.

Lifesaving Award - Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:

  • Master Trooper Kyle Locker
  • Trooper First Class Jeffrey Louviere
  • Lt. John Jett
  • Sgt. Brittany Pias
  • Trooper First Class Brandon Melder
  • Trooper First Class Darren Ragland
  • Deputy Casey Albritton
  • Deputy Chris Lambert
  • Master Trooper Jason St. Romain
  • Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
  • DPS Investigator Helen DeLatte
  • DPS Officer Shamika Rockward
  • MAP Supervisor Hugo Bautista
  • EMT Jessica Lapointe
  • EMT Lauren Small

Medal of Valor Award - Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer’s life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:

  • Sgt. Douglas Pierrelee
  • Technician Brent Peart
  • Lt. Jody Blanchard (retired)
  • Lt. Matthew Trahan (retired)
  • Sgt. Travis Colombel (retired)

Service Injury Award - Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:

  • Trooper First Class Matthew Robinson
  • Trooper Blaine Landry

Richard Honeycutt Award - Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:

  • Communications Specialist Tiffany Brechtel (2019)
  • Communications Specialist Kathy Golemon (2020)
  • Communications Officer 2 Trinity Domineck (2021)

DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

  • DPS Officer Carlos Malanez 2019
  • DPS Officer Bradley Osborn 2021

Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

  • DPS Investigator Anthony “Trey” Mancuso 2019
  • DPS Investigator Jason Gagliano 2020
  • DPS Investigator Craig Dabadie 2021

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

  • Trooper First Class Jeffery Theriot 2019
  • Trooper First Class Nicholas Blake 2020
  • Senior Trooper Denis “Trey” Indest, III 2021

Uniformed Trooper of the Year - Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

  • Trooper Nicholas Dowdle 2019
  • Master Trooper Erin Williams 2020
  • Trooper Paul Davis III 2021

Blue Max Award - Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:

  • Trooper Tomas Quintero

Meritorious Service Award - Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:

  • Sgt. Barry Ward
  • Trooper Benjamin Friedmann
  • Sgt. (Technician) Ryan Zimmerman
  • Trooper Carlos Garcia
  • Andrew Phillips (Former Trooper)
  • Master Trooper Kerry Dangerfield
  • Master Trooper Mathew Clair
  • Trooper Cody Roy
  • Trooper Garrett Jackson
  • Trooper Jeffery Heriot
  • Trooper Nicholas Dowdle
  • Trooper First Class John Axsom
  • Master Trooper Timothy Guinn, Jr.
  • Trooper First Class Tyler Latiolais
  • Trooper Makenzie McKee
  • Trooper Randy Walters
  • Trooper Michael Starling
  • Communications Supervisor Sherry Smith
  • Communications Officer 3 Channtina Touchet

The Superintendent’s Award for Excellence - awarded by the Superintendent to individuals in recognition of outstanding performance or achievement.

  • Special Agent Erik Woodson
  • Special Agent Zach O’Bryan

