LSUE’s Chancellor Sorenson appointed to AACC National Board of Directors

LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson will become part of national leadership for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) as a member of the Board of Directors, it was announced at the organization’s national conference earlier this month. Dr. Sorenson’s three-year term will begin in July.

“This recognition is truly a by-product of the hard work and dedication of our entire LSU Eunice community,” Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “Our hope is that by having this national spotlight drawn to our institution, it will help bring to light the tremendous success stories happening every day on our campus.”

The AACC is governed by a 32-member Board of Directors. The Board of Director acts on behalf of the institutional members to create and maintain a vision for AACC and to determine and ensure that the organization adheres to appropriate standards of performance.

Dr. Sorenson is one of three institutional at-large members to the board, elected by the board itself. She joins Joseph Schaffer of Laramie County Community College who was selected as chair of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Sorenson is active in several groups and organizations both regionally and nationally. They include:

Louisiana Women’s Policy and Research Commission

American Association of Community Colleges (AACC): Commission on Institutional Infrastructure and Transformation (2019-2022) / Presidents Academy Executive Committee

American College Health Association Board (representing AACC)

Higher Education Research and Development Institute (HERDI) Board Member

College Guidance Network Board Member

Ellevate Louisiana

Acadiana Planning Commission (APC) Board Member

One Acadiana Education and Workforce Development Committee

Acadian Medical Center Board Member

St. Landry Chamber Board Member

Eunice Chamber Board Member

Vision St. Landry Board Member (St. Landry Economic Development District)

Eunice Rotary and Paul Harris Fellow

During her career, Sorenson has worked in a variety of roles in higher education, including as an adjunct faculty member; career counselor; consultant for gender and equity; manager of special projects; enrollment manager; director of admissions; and director, enrollment services and registrar and acting vice chancellor for enrollment services and external relations.

From 2002-2008, she served as the dean of student development at Pima Community College, West Campus. From 2008-2009, she was vice president for student development at Pima Community College, West Campus. She moved to Pima College, East Campus, in 2009 to serve as vice president for student development there and following a brief stint as acting president at Pima College, she served as president of Hillsborough Community College, Brandon Campus, from January 2015 to the present.

Sorenson has received multiple honors during her career, including the League of United Latin American Citizens’ Community Service Award in 2012 and 2014; the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished Administrator Hallmark Award in 2009; and Pima County Community College District Board of Governors’ Community Excellence Award in both 2009 and 2015.

