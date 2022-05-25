Rapides DA responds to city council’s call for investigation, refers it to Louisiana State Police

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell has responded to a letter submitted last Friday by Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson requesting his office’s help investigating Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration’s handling of public information. Terrell is now referring the matter to Louisiana State Police.

Last Friday, Davidson sent a letter to Terrell after the council voted to suspend its own investigation into the Hall Administration’s handing of information concerning the Alexandria Police Department. In that letter, she asked Terrell’s office to investigate.

Davidson’s letter outlined three special meetings she called concerning information she was trying to obtain about APD. Mayor Hall did not attend the first two meetings or produce the information that Davidson subpoenaed. The Hall administration also filed two lawsuits against Davidson looking to put a stop to the matter, and also named council members Gerber Porter, Reddex Washington, and Cynthia Perry within one of the lawsuits.

In a letter to Davidson dated May 24, Terrell wrote, “the task of the District Attorney’s office is to prosecute crimes. It is not the job of the DA’s office to investigate individuals, institutions or offices.” In his letter he referenced grand jury investigations, but noted that this step is “appropriate” when his office is presented with files from law enforcement.

He continues, “I do not believe that your letter points out any criminal acts alleged to have been committed by anyone. I am, however, aware of the news reportings and the lawsuits filed in connection with this matter. In those mediums, reference is made to possible criminal matters.”

As a result, Terrell said he’s referring everything, including copies of the lawsuits, to the Louisiana State Police.

“I suggest that you contact them if you have any evidence of criminal activity,” Terrell wrote, stating that he feels “it would not be appropriate” for the DA’s Office to take on the matter without a law enforcement investigation.

Terrell concluded his letter by writing, depending on the investigation, “there may be a conflict of interest because of the named parties.” But, depending on the outcome of a Louisiana State Police investigation, that matter can be addressed later.

