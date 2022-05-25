Workhorses in the backfield leading the charge for the Avoyelles Mustangs

AVOYELLES, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs’ football team finished one game away from being in the championship game in New Orleans.

Their season ended with two of their running backs getting hurt. Carlos Bazart Jr. tore his ACL, and Dacareyn Sampson broke his ankle towards the end of the season.

Bazart finished the season playing seven games, scoring eight touchdowns and running for over 886 yards. He said he wanted to finish the season to help his team out.

“I didn’t know I had torn my ACL,” said Bazart. “I just kept on playing on it, thinking nothing of it. I wore a brace the next game. I was trying to finish the season off so I could help at least any way I could.”

Sampson was having a historic season before his injury. He racked up over a thousand yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He said he can not wait to get back on the field and put up better numbers than last year.

“I’m focused on getting healthy,” said Sampson. “This summer I want to get my ankle right because this season I’m aiming for 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.”

With all the injuries going on, Avoyelles still had running backs to throw out there. Josh Williams played well, finishing with 10 touchdowns and 1,043 yards. He said he can not wait to share the backfield with Sampson and Bazart because he believes this backfield would be unstoppable.

“We always push each other to work hard,” said Willaims. “Getting the best out of each other in the weight room and on the field, we have good chemistry with each other. It’s always been that way.”

The individual accolades do not matter that much to them. They just want to win a championship.

“I want us to go to the state,” said Bazart. “We are motivated by how last season ended. We know if we can play our brand of football, we will be right where we want to be.”

