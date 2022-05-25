Advertisement

Youth hunter license changes taking effect on June 1

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On June 1, 2022, hunters 17 years old and younger who are actively harvesting deer or turkey, lottery hunting or trapping will be required to have a Youth Hunting license or a lifetime license.

Youths who are spectating or not actively hunting, or who are hunting game animals besides deer or turkey, will not be required to have a license.

You can find a detailed explanation of the changes in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries video below:

Conservation Minutes - Upcoming Changes to Youth Hunting License Requirements

Questions about the upcoming changes to the youth hunting license fee structure? Watch this brief video to learn about the regulation/fee changes that will take effect on June 1 in regards to the youth hunting license.

Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Monday, February 21, 2022

