Youth hunter license changes taking effect on June 1
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On June 1, 2022, hunters 17 years old and younger who are actively harvesting deer or turkey, lottery hunting or trapping will be required to have a Youth Hunting license or a lifetime license.
Youths who are spectating or not actively hunting, or who are hunting game animals besides deer or turkey, will not be required to have a license.
You can find a detailed explanation of the changes in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries video below:
