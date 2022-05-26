Advertisement

163 orphaned oil wells on federal lands in Louisiana to be cleaned up

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The White House announced a $33 million investment through President Biden’s infrastructure law that they say will create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, including Louisiana.

Steve Feldgus, interior deputy assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management, said 163 wells on federal lands in Louisiana will be cleaned up through the infrastructure law. He said it may take weeks to months to clean up the wells depending on size, and work will begin later this year.

He also said workers will measure methane levels near the wells before and after the cleanup to show the significance.

When questioned about the amount of funding going to each state for well cleanup, he said no specific breakdown can be given at this time.

Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, said the cleaning up of orphaned wells through the infrastructure law is good for communities and climate across the nation.

In 2021, 14-year-old Zalee Day, of Ragley, died when an abandoned well near her home exploded.

