Behavioral specialist: Violent crime drastically affecting mental health, especially in juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heartbroken families and communities filled with sorrow are what today’s society has grown all too familiar with as the rise in violent crime not only continues to affect the nation, but it is happening locally as well.

This year in Alexandria, five separate shootings have resulted in a teenager being shot, killed or arrested due to gun violence.

“Ten years ago, it was almost impossible for adolescents to get a weapon, but now they are getting weapons, and it’s so easy,” said Dr. Keith Fox, a cognitive behavioral specialist in Alexandria. “We have to find out how are these kids getting these weapons so readily available.”

Dr. Fox has been offering guidance to those mentally affected by crime for 27 years, but he said over the last decade, more and more kids are being affected mentally and emotionally by the violence taking place in the community.

“I have kids as early as 10 that I see, so it starts really early,” said Dr. Fox. “Parents need to understand that it probably has had an impact on the child and sometimes the impact is not seen immediately.”

Dr. Fox advises parents and guardians to continue to check in on their kids. He said if there starts to become a change in behavior with a child, the next best step would be to seek out a mental health professional to explore and see what the child may be feeling.

In many instances, the signs of growing violent behavior can be found on social media. Dr. Fox said he is started to see more examples of juveniles that feel as if they don’t have a purpose in life and are looking for their purpose through social media.

“I think in the past, we’ve looked at the broader signs like a kid saying he wants to kill themselves or wants to kill someone else,” said Dr. Fox. “Those are the two broad signs that make people say maybe this kid needs mental health help, but now it’s smaller signs you have to look at. When we ignore the smaller signs, it transitions into something bigger.”

Dr. Fox said small signs like isolation or what the child is watching or reacting to on social media could be a warning.

Just last year, Alexandria reported a record number of homicides with 34, and as the spike in violence continues, so does the amount of people that are affected.

“Let’s look at it in terms of every statistic being a family, and every family averaging three to four people,” said Dr. Fox. “If you have a statistic in a city with 500 homicides, multiply that by four, and that’s how many people it’s affecting. You have one life that may have been taken by a homicide, but you have another life that may be lost as well because of the ramifications of the homicide.”

While many families are hurting from having to bury their loved ones due to gun violence, Dr. Fox believes there is still hope for the youth, but it must take a group effort involving parents, community leaders and the school systems to help save this generation.

