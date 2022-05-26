Advertisement

Brookshire Grocery Co. launches donations campaign for Uvalde, Texas community

FILE - Super 1 Foods in Pineville, La.
FILE - Super 1 Foods in Pineville, La.(Source: KALB)
By Morgan Countryman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (BGC) - Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching a support campaign for customers to donate to the families and community affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Through June 4, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. The donations will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund opened at the First State Bank of Uvalde to help the people affected by this tragedy.

As posted on their Facebook page, Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are working with First State Bank of Uvalde, “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

