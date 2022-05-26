Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana participating in Summer Food Service Program at Rapides Parish Library sites

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
By Food Bank of Central Louisiana
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge.

Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Food Bank sites
Food Bank sites(Food Bank of Central Louisiana)

