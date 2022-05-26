Advertisement

Moody’s raises Louisiana’s bond credit rating after 6 years

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s bond credit rating has moved up a notch.

State Treasurer John Schroder said the new rating by Moody’s Investors Service will save the state about $750,000 a year in interest for every $300 million in bonds issued.

Moody’s said Wednesday that Louisiana has made significant progress restoring its financial reserves and liquidity.

It says the state has done this in spite of volatility in gas and oil production and unfavorable demographic trends such as slow population growth and low per-capita income.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says it’s “yet another step in the right direction for Louisiana’s financial outlook.”

