Advertisement

Mudbug Madness kicks off on May 27

Mudbug Madness on average brings in around half a million dollars in a single weekend.
Mudbug Madness 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Festival Plaza in Downtown...
Mudbug Madness 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport.
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to peel some tails and suck some heads.

Mudbug Madness 2022 will kick off at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport. Admission is $6 beginning after 5 p.m. on Friday. Children and anyone with a military ID can get in for free.

An owner of Shaver’s said they’re planning to dish out 40,000 pounds of crawfish during the event.

“There’s probably a couple of hundred-thousand people who go through the federal and that’s bringing a lot of folks into town,” said Chuck Sartori with Shaver’s Crawfish. “I’m sure if you check hotels right now, it’s hard to get a hotel room.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be given to organizations such as the Shreveport Police Department’s mounted patrol and several high school sports teams.

Mudbug Madness on average brings in around half a million dollars in a single weekend.

It’s rewarding for us and it’s a good time,” Sartori said. “You get all these folks and volunteers. They don’t have to do it; but, of course, they are supporting their organization, and we have a good time while we are out there.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie V. Haddad
Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
District Attorney Phillip Terrell has sent a letter back to Council President Catherine...
Rapides DA responds to city council’s call for investigation, refers it to Louisiana State Police
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
APD investigating fatal hit and run of bicyclist

Latest News

read
RPL Summer Reading Program
Bald eagle takes a dip in Bayou Castine
WATCH: Bald eagle takes a swim in Bayou Castine
Sabine Diaper Drive
Sabine Parish hosting diaper drive thru mid-March
LSU Defensive Coordinator
LSU head coach Brian Kelly introduces defensive staff, special teams coordinator
Jazz Fest 2022 lineup released
Jazz Fest 2022: The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie among headliners