Zion Williamson cleared to play without restrictions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches a shoot around before game six of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 29, 2022 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions, according to a medical update from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement,” the team said in a statement on Thurs., May 26.

There is plenty of passion for Crescent City hoop dreams again as the Brandon Ingram-led Pelicans were the surprise story of the NBA postseason and the foundation of the team, with Zion Williamson returning next season, showing promise of being a strong up-and-comer in the Western Conference.

The squad, under first-year head coach Willie Green, turned their season around after a 1-12 start with no Williamson available and fought their way through two Play-In elimination games to qualify for the postseason, despite having an overall record (36-46) that was under .500.

The Pelicans will look to further strengthen their roster with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

