CLTCC closed May 30 in observance of Memorial Day

(CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Tuesday, May 31. It will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 5. Employees will work four, 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All campuses will be closed on Fridays, including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).

The four-day workweek is for the summer only, and it coincides with the start of the college’s summer semester classes. CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Monday, August 8 in preparation for the start of fall classes on Monday, August 15.

Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Copyright 2022 CLTCC. All rights reserved.