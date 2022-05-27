Advertisement

Crime Stoppers looking for suspect involved in D&J Tire catalytic converter theft

Five catalytic converters were stolen from D&J Tire in Tioga
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - According to Crime Stoppers, five catalytic converters were stolen from D&J Tire in Tioga on May 26 around 3:20 a.m.

The report said that a suspect cut five converts off of vehicles in the parking lot. After the theft, the suspect appeared to walk off towards the wood line behind the Tioga Post Office. The estimated worth of the stolen catalytic converters is about $9,000.

If you have any information on this incident, contact local law enforcement.

