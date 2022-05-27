Louisiana bill to aid those convicted by non-unanimous juries shelved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Legislation providing a possible path to freedom for people convicted of felonies by non-unanimous Louisiana juries has been shelved for the current legislative session.

The bill would have allowed those convicted by non-unanimous juries to apply for a review by a five-member board that would decide whether the applicant should become eligible for parole.

However, the Advocate reports that Democratic Rep. Randal L. Gaines withdrew his measure Thursday, May 26 because of disagreements on whether the board’s decision had to be unanimous. The newspaper reported that district attorneys wanted a unanimous board vote.

Gaines was among those opposed to that. He noted that appellate court panel decisions do not have to be unanimous.

