Mansura Missing Person: Brooklyn Rachelle Chenever

Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert
Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert(Source: Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Mansura Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert, 27.

She was last seen in the Mansura area traveling towards the Marksville area with an unknown Black man in a pickup truck on May 21. The make and model are unknown.

If anyone has any information about her location, contact Mansura police at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166.

