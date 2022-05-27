Mansura Missing Person: Brooklyn Rachelle Chenever

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Mansura Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert, 27.

She was last seen in the Mansura area traveling towards the Marksville area with an unknown Black man in a pickup truck on May 21. The make and model are unknown.

If anyone has any information about her location, contact Mansura police at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166.

🚨🚨 MISSING PERSON 🚨🚨 The Mansura Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in locating Brooklyn Rachelle... Posted by Mansura Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.